MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Term Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.13 (NYSE:MEGI)

MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Term Fund (NYSE:MEGI – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.125 per share on Friday, December 29th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 22nd.

MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Term Fund Price Performance

Shares of MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Term Fund stock opened at $13.07 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.81. MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Term Fund has a 52-week low of $10.63 and a 52-week high of $15.50.

Get MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Term Fund alerts:

Insider Transactions at MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Term Fund

In other news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 34,224 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.26 per share, with a total value of $453,810.24. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 5,382,383 shares in the company, valued at $71,370,398.58. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 49,901 shares of company stock valued at $648,337.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Term Fund

MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Term Fund Company Profile

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Term Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Term Fund by 79.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 3,058 shares during the period. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Term Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $133,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Term Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $140,000. Finally, Mariner LLC acquired a new position in MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Term Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $188,000.

(Get Free Report)

The Fund’s investment objective is to seek a high level of total return with an emphasis on current income. There is no assurance that the Fund will achieve its investment objective. Tthe Fund invests at least 80% of its assets (net assets plus borrowings for investment purposes) in securities issued by infrastructure companies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Term Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Term Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.