MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Term Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.13 (NYSE:MEGI)

MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Term Fund (NYSE:MEGI – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.125 per share on Friday, December 29th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 22nd.
MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Term Fund Price Performance
Shares of MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Term Fund stock opened at $13.07 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.81. MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Term Fund has a 52-week low of $10.63 and a 52-week high of $15.50.
Insider Transactions at MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Term Fund
In other news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 34,224 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.26 per share, with a total value of $453,810.24. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 5,382,383 shares in the company, valued at $71,370,398.58. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 49,901 shares of company stock valued at $648,337.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Term Fund
MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Term Fund Company Profile
The Fund’s investment objective is to seek a high level of total return with an emphasis on current income. There is no assurance that the Fund will achieve its investment objective. Tthe Fund invests at least 80% of its assets (net assets plus borrowings for investment purposes) in securities issued by infrastructure companies.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Term Fund
- How to Invest in Electric Cars
- Pfizer’s chaotic year wraps up with plunging stock, grim guidance
- How to Use the MarketBeat Dividend Calculator
- Amazon surges: breaking through a pivotal level
- What Does a Gap Up Mean in Stocks? How to Play the Gap
- US Steel forges ahead on news of $14.1 billion acquisition
Receive News & Ratings for MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Term Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Term Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.