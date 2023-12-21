MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Term Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.13 (NYSE:MEGI)

MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Term Fund (NYSE:MEGIGet Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.125 per share on Friday, December 29th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 22nd.

MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Term Fund Price Performance

Shares of MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Term Fund stock opened at $13.07 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.81. MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Term Fund has a 52-week low of $10.63 and a 52-week high of $15.50.

Insider Transactions at MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Term Fund

In other news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 34,224 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.26 per share, with a total value of $453,810.24. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 5,382,383 shares in the company, valued at $71,370,398.58. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 49,901 shares of company stock valued at $648,337.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Term Fund

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Term Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Term Fund by 79.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 3,058 shares during the period. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Term Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $133,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Term Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $140,000. Finally, Mariner LLC acquired a new position in MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Term Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $188,000.

MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Term Fund Company Profile

The Fund’s investment objective is to seek a high level of total return with an emphasis on current income. There is no assurance that the Fund will achieve its investment objective. Tthe Fund invests at least 80% of its assets (net assets plus borrowings for investment purposes) in securities issued by infrastructure companies.

