Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) vs. WiSA Technologies (NASDAQ:WISA) Head to Head Survey

Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX – Get Free Report) and WiSA Technologies (NASDAQ:WISA – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, dividends, risk, valuation, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Magnachip Semiconductor and WiSA Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Magnachip Semiconductor $337.66 million 0.87 -$8.04 million ($0.64) -11.80 WiSA Technologies $3.37 million 0.66 -$16.15 million N/A N/A

Magnachip Semiconductor has higher revenue and earnings than WiSA Technologies.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Magnachip Semiconductor 0 1 2 0 2.67 WiSA Technologies 0 1 0 0 2.00

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Magnachip Semiconductor and WiSA Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Magnachip Semiconductor presently has a consensus price target of $24.33, indicating a potential upside of 222.30%. WiSA Technologies has a consensus price target of $6.00, indicating a potential upside of 4,696.16%. Given WiSA Technologies’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe WiSA Technologies is more favorable than Magnachip Semiconductor.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

73.5% of Magnachip Semiconductor shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.7% of WiSA Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.5% of Magnachip Semiconductor shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.4% of WiSA Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Magnachip Semiconductor and WiSA Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Magnachip Semiconductor -11.49% -9.29% -7.60% WiSA Technologies -614.50% -629.23% -204.55%

Risk and Volatility

Magnachip Semiconductor has a beta of 0.81, suggesting that its stock price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, WiSA Technologies has a beta of 0.22, suggesting that its stock price is 78% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Magnachip Semiconductor beats WiSA Technologies on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Magnachip Semiconductor

(Get Free Report)

Magnachip Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies analog and mixed-signal semiconductor platform solutions for communications, the Internet of Things, consumer, industrial, and automotive applications. It provides display solutions, including source and gate drivers, and timing controllers that cover a range of flat panel displays used in mobile communications, automotive, entertainment devices, notebook PCs, monitors and liquid crystal displays, and micro light-emitting diode (LED) televisions. The company also offers metal oxide semiconductor field-effect transistors, insulated-gate bipolar transistors, AC-DC converters, DC-DC converters, LED drivers, regulators, and power management integrated circuits for a range of devices comprising televisions, smartphones, mobile phones, wearable devices, desktop PCs, notebooks, tablet PCs, and other consumer electronics, as well as for power suppliers, e-bike, photovoltaic inverter, LED lighting, and motor drive; and organic light-emitting diode display driver integrated circuits for OLED TVs. It serves consumer, computing, and industrial electronics original equipment manufacturers, original design manufacturers, and electronics manufacturing services companies, as well as subsystem designers in Korea, the Asia Pacific, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company sells its products through a direct sales force, as well as through a network of agents and distributors. Magnachip Semiconductor Corporation was incorporated in 2003 and is based in Cheongju, South Korea.

About WiSA Technologies

(Get Free Report)

WiSA Technologies, Inc. develops, manufactures, and sells audio wireless technology for smart devices and next-generation home entertainment systems in the United States and Europe. The company offers wireless modules. It serves primarily to consumer electronics companies. The company was formerly known as Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc. and changed its name to WiSA Technologies Inc. in March 2022. WiSA Technologies, Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Beaverton, Oregon.

