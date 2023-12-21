LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $101.00.

Several research firms have issued reports on LYB. Bank of America upgraded LyondellBasell Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $99.00 to $107.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $116.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. KeyCorp raised LyondellBasell Industries from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Citigroup downgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries Stock Down 1.1 %

NYSE LYB opened at $95.85 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.73, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.17. LyondellBasell Industries has a 12 month low of $79.68 and a 12 month high of $102.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.16.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $10.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.10 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 22.15% and a net margin of 5.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.96 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will post 8.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LyondellBasell Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 27th were given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 24th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.22%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.63%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,788,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in LyondellBasell Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $481,000. Pantechnicon Advisors LLP bought a new position in LyondellBasell Industries in the 3rd quarter worth $15,815,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 27,435 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,598,000 after acquiring an additional 3,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aurora Investment Counsel boosted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 2.9% during the third quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 17,031 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,613,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the period. 91.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.