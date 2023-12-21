Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-three research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $237.50.

LOW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $215.00 price target (down previously from $225.00) on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $255.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on LOW

Lowe’s Companies Price Performance

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $222.01 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $200.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $213.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.68 billion, a PE ratio of 17.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.05. Lowe’s Companies has a 1-year low of $181.85 and a 1-year high of $237.21.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $20.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.87 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.49% and a negative return on equity of 54.56%. The company’s revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.27 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies will post 13.02 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Lowe’s Companies

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 1,381 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. United Bank raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 9,734 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,968,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 1st quarter worth about $1,629,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.4% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 256,098 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $51,780,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 74.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 295 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. 71.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lowe’s Companies

(Get Free Report

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.