Lojas Renner S.A. (LRENY) to Issue Dividend of $0.03 on January 16th

Lojas Renner S.A. (OTCMKTS:LRENY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, December 19th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.026 per share on Tuesday, January 16th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 27th.

Lojas Renner Trading Down 8.4 %

Shares of OTCMKTS LRENY opened at $3.38 on Thursday. Lojas Renner has a fifty-two week low of $2.15 and a fifty-two week high of $4.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.92 and a 200-day moving average of $3.39.

Get Lojas Renner alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Lojas Renner from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th.

About Lojas Renner

(Get Free Report)

Lojas Renner SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a fashion and lifestyle company in Brazil, Uruguay, and Argentina. The company operates in Retail and Financial Products segments. It engages in the trade of clothes and sports products, shoes, accessories, perfumery, domestic appliances, towels and linen, furniture, and decoration articles, as well as cosmetics.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lojas Renner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lojas Renner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.