Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday morning.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on LOGI. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Logitech International from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Barclays lifted their target price on Logitech International from $81.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Wedbush reiterated a neutral rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Logitech International in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Logitech International from $81.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $78.00.

NASDAQ:LOGI opened at $92.67 on Monday. Logitech International has a 12-month low of $50.26 and a 12-month high of $95.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.67.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 23rd. The technology company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $978.42 million. Logitech International had a return on equity of 21.13% and a net margin of 8.95%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Logitech International will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Logitech International by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,127 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Logitech International by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,548 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Ossiam boosted its holdings in Logitech International by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ossiam now owns 19,094 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,136,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Logitech International by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,018 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Logitech International by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. 38.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that connect people to working, creating, gaming, and streaming worldwide. The company offers pointing devices, such as wireless mouse; corded and cordless keyboards, living room keyboards, and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; PC webcams; and keyboards for tablets and smartphones, as well as other accessories for mobile devices.

