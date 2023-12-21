Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV) Price Target Lowered to $2.00 at CIBC

Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by analysts at CIBC from $3.50 to $2.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price target suggests a potential upside of 10.19% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on LEV. Barclays reduced their price objective on Lion Electric from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. National Bank Financial downgraded Lion Electric from an “outperform spec market weight” rating to a “sec perform spec market wgt” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.26.

Shares of LEV opened at $1.82 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $410.52 million, a P/E ratio of -7.89 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Lion Electric has a one year low of $1.50 and a one year high of $2.85. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.97.

Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $80.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.97 million. Lion Electric had a negative return on equity of 19.10% and a negative net margin of 21.62%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lion Electric will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Lion Electric by 2,691.8% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 775,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,218,000 after buying an additional 747,831 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lion Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,127,000. Richelieu Gestion SA increased its position in shares of Lion Electric by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter. Richelieu Gestion SA now owns 1,623,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,004,000 after buying an additional 411,446 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Lion Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,517,000. Finally, HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lion Electric in the 1st quarter valued at $630,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.06% of the company’s stock.

The Lion Electric Company designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes purpose-built all-electric medium and heavy-duty urban vehicles in North America. The company's products include battery systems, chassis, bus bodies, and truck cabins. It also distributes truck and bus parts, as well as accessories.

