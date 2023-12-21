Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) Price Target Raised to $208.00

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $192.00 to $208.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price would suggest a potential downside of 2.98% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on LECO. StockNews.com raised shares of Lincoln Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Lincoln Electric in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “sell” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Lincoln Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $184.14.

Shares of LECO opened at $214.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.26 billion, a PE ratio of 25.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Lincoln Electric has a 1-year low of $141.20 and a 1-year high of $219.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $191.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $191.03.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.13. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 12.25% and a return on equity of 45.28%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lincoln Electric will post 9.17 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Michele R. Kuhrt sold 4,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.86, for a total value of $793,049.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,079,767.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Christopher L. Mapes sold 68,610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.09, for a total value of $14,208,444.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 114,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,736,655.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michele R. Kuhrt sold 4,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.86, for a total transaction of $793,049.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,660 shares in the company, valued at $3,079,767.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 85,780 shares of company stock worth $17,623,734. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LECO. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in Lincoln Electric by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,027 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Lincoln Electric by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,706,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Lincoln Electric during the 1st quarter worth $591,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Lincoln Electric during the 1st quarter worth $210,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Lincoln Electric by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,200,068 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $716,620,000 after acquiring an additional 38,059 shares in the last quarter. 75.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers brazing and soldering filler metals, arc welding equipment, plasma and oxyfuel cutting systems, wire feeding systems, fume control equipment, welding accessories, and specialty gas regulators, as well as consumables used in the brazing and soldering alloys market.

