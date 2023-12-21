LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) Earns Market Outperform Rating from JMP Securities

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market outperform” rating reiterated by JMP Securities in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $160.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. JMP Securities’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 23.76% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered LGI Homes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. BTIG Research raised LGI Homes from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn lowered LGI Homes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, TheStreet lowered LGI Homes from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LGI Homes presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.25.

LGIH opened at $129.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $110.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $118.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 9.31 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 16.83 and a beta of 1.83. LGI Homes has a 1 year low of $84.15 and a 1 year high of $141.91.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.88. LGI Homes had a return on equity of 10.58% and a net margin of 8.10%. The firm had revenue of $617.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $625.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.85 EPS. LGI Homes’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that LGI Homes will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LGIH. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of LGI Homes in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LGI Homes in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of LGI Homes in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LGI Homes in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of LGI Homes in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.43% of the company’s stock.

LGI Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells homes. It offers entry-level homes, such as attached and detached homes, and active adult homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name. The company also engages in the wholesale business, which include building and selling homes to institutions looking to acquire single-family rental properties.

