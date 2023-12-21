Lennar (NYSE:LEN) PT Raised to $137.00

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $114.00 to $137.00 in a research note released on Monday, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an underperform rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Lennar from $136.00 to $135.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Lennar from $132.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Lennar from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Lennar from $161.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Lennar from $138.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lennar presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $140.53.

Get Lennar alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on LEN

Lennar Stock Performance

NYSE:LEN opened at $146.79 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $121.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 6.12 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market cap of $41.74 billion, a PE ratio of 10.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.52. Lennar has a 1-year low of $88.42 and a 1-year high of $156.01.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 15th. The construction company reported $4.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.59 by $0.23. Lennar had a return on equity of 15.84% and a net margin of 11.51%. The company had revenue of $10.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Lennar will post 14.88 EPS for the current year.

Lennar Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 12th were issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 11th. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.90%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lennar news, VP David M. Collins sold 10,000 shares of Lennar stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $1,300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 37,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,817,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Amy Banse acquired 920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $108.71 per share, for a total transaction of $100,013.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,038 shares in the company, valued at $1,091,230.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP David M. Collins sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $1,300,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 37,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,817,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,350,896 in the last quarter. Insiders own 9.53% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LEN. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lennar in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Lennar in the third quarter worth about $28,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lennar in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lennar in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in Lennar during the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 79.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Lennar

(Get Free Report)

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lennar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.