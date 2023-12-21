LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday.

LMAT has been the subject of several other reports. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LeMaitre Vascular presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.60.

Shares of LMAT opened at $54.85 on Tuesday. LeMaitre Vascular has a 12 month low of $43.69 and a 12 month high of $68.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $51.26 and its 200-day moving average is $57.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 45.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.88.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $47.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.58 million. LeMaitre Vascular had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 9.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that LeMaitre Vascular will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other LeMaitre Vascular news, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 22,288 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.42, for a total transaction of $1,212,912.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,269,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,504,829.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 24,869 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.71, for a total value of $1,360,582.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,312,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $126,536,406.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 22,288 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.42, for a total transaction of $1,212,912.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,269,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $123,504,829.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LMAT. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 0.4% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 45,769 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,084,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular in the first quarter worth approximately $380,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 30,471 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,402,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 111.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 633 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 5.7% in the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 6,256 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. 84.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc designs, markets, sells, services, and supports medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease worldwide. It offers restoreflow allografts; angioscope, a fiberoptic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries or veins; thrombectomy catheters for removing thrombi in the venous system; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; perfusion catheters to perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature; and thrombectomy catheters, which features a silicone balloon for removing thrombi in the venous system.

