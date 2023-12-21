Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) Cut to “Market Perform” at William Blair

William Blair downgraded shares of Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Lantheus in a report on Monday, December 4th. They set an outperform rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Brookline Capital Management began coverage on shares of Lantheus in a report on Thursday, November 30th. They set a buy rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of Lantheus from $130.00 to $100.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Lantheus from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a buy rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Lantheus in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $110.71.

Get Lantheus alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Lantheus

Lantheus Price Performance

Shares of Lantheus stock opened at $58.21 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 5.37 and a quick ratio of 5.05. Lantheus has a fifty-two week low of $47.46 and a fifty-two week high of $100.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $68.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.31. The company has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of 40.71 and a beta of 0.66.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $319.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.01 million. Lantheus had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 70.13%. Analysts expect that Lantheus will post 5.31 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lantheus

In other Lantheus news, CEO Mary Anne Heino sold 11,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.72, for a total value of $750,621.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 317,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,243,015.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Lantheus news, President Paul Blanchfield sold 1,500 shares of Lantheus stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.96, for a total value of $101,940.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 88,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,024,721.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Mary Anne Heino sold 11,780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.72, for a total transaction of $750,621.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 317,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,243,015.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,621 shares of company stock worth $874,239. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lantheus

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LNTH. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in Lantheus by 50.4% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 33,634 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,338,000 after purchasing an additional 11,276 shares during the period. Tucker Asset Management LLC increased its position in Lantheus by 239.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Lantheus by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 414,046 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,768,000 after buying an additional 5,172 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Lantheus by 41.9% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,300,904 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $90,387,000 after buying an additional 384,093 shares during the period. Finally, Decheng Capital Management III Cayman LLC bought a new position in shares of Lantheus in the 3rd quarter worth $9,880,000. 99.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lantheus

(Get Free Report)

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, an ultrasound enhancing agent used in echocardiography exams; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine; Xenon-133 to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; and Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lantheus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lantheus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.