Klabin S.A. (OTCMKTS:KLBAY) Declares Dividend of $0.01

Klabin S.A. (OTCMKTS:KLBAY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Saturday, December 16th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th will be given a dividend of 0.0144 per share by the basic materials company on Thursday, March 7th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 22nd.

Klabin Stock Performance

KLBAY stock opened at $8.75 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a PE ratio of 8.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.09. Klabin has a 12-month low of $6.79 and a 12-month high of $10.02. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.28.

Get Klabin alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Scotiabank downgraded Klabin from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th.

About Klabin

(Get Free Report)

Klabin SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the paper and pulp industry in Brazil and internationally. The company engages in the planting and forestry operations of pine and eucalyptus; and forestry management business. It also produces and sells hardwood (eucalyptus), softwood (pine) and fluff, and fluffed pulp; and paperboard, Kraft paper, and recycled paper.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Klabin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Klabin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.