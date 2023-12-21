Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) Receives $25.57 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.86.

KRG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James lowered shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th.

KRG opened at $22.61 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.25 and a 200-day moving average of $21.85. The company has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 133.00, a PEG ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.35. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 1-year low of $18.77 and a 1-year high of $24.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, January 5th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th. This is an increase from Kite Realty Group Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.42%. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 564.71%.

In related news, CEO John A. Kite sold 60,000 shares of Kite Realty Group Trust stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.91, for a total value of $1,314,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 104,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,281,291.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust by 91.4% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in Kite Realty Group Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust by 107.8% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 846 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in Kite Realty Group Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, BOKF NA bought a new position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE: KRG) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in Indianapolis, IN that is one of the largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers and mixed-use assets. The Company's primarily grocery-anchored portfolio is located in high-growth Sun Belt and select strategic gateway markets.

