Kercheville Advisors LLC Invests $673,000 in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Kercheville Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $673,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NVO. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 79.9% during the third quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 60,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,524,000 after acquiring an additional 26,979 shares in the last quarter. Marotta Asset Management increased its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 96.9% during the third quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 17,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,591,000 after acquiring an additional 8,611 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 106.2% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 14,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after acquiring an additional 7,225 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN bought a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the third quarter valued at approximately $585,000. Finally, Abacus Planning Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the third quarter valued at approximately $227,000. 6.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on NVO shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Friday, December 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Argus started coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Monday, October 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Novo Nordisk A/S currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.00.

Novo Nordisk A/S Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S stock opened at $101.31 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $454.63 billion, a PE ratio of 42.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.40. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1-year low of $65.05 and a 1-year high of $105.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $8.58 billion for the quarter. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 35.20% and a return on equity of 86.53%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

About Novo Nordisk A/S

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Rare Disease. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, glucagon, needles, and other chronic diseases.

