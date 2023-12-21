Kentucky Retirement Systems Purchases New Shares in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE)

Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new position in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 143,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,881,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KVUE. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new position in shares of Kenvue in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Tamarack Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Kenvue during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kenvue during the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Kenvue in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Kenvue in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Institutional investors own 11.33% of the company’s stock.

Kenvue stock opened at $20.94 on Thursday. Kenvue Inc. has a one year low of $17.82 and a one year high of $27.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.87 and a 200 day moving average of $22.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Kenvue ( NYSE:KVUE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.87 billion. Kenvue had a net margin of 10.08% and a return on equity of 12.02%. Analysts forecast that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 7th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Kenvue from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, September 11th. Argus started coverage on shares of Kenvue in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Kenvue from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Kenvue in a report on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Kenvue from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.50.

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, and other products under the Tylenol, Nicorette, and Zyrtec brands.

