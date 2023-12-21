Kentucky Retirement Systems Purchases New Position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 41,027 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,779,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CTSH. Birch Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 2.7% during the third quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC now owns 27,954 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $1,894,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the third quarter worth about $259,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 5.2% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 349,434 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $23,671,000 after acquiring an additional 17,128 shares during the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at about $262,000. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank raised its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 29,411 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $1,992,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. 90.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ CTSH opened at $74.03 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $37.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.08. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 1-year low of $54.25 and a 1-year high of $76.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $68.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.98.

Cognizant Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:CTSH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The information technology service provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.08. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 17.54%. The firm had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 21st were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 20th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is 28.22%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CTSH shares. UBS Group assumed coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Barclays upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $61.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $78.00 to $73.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.81.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Health Sciences; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

