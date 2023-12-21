Kentucky Retirement Systems Purchases New Position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 30,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,970,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp raised its position in Capital One Financial by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,255,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,777,863,000 after buying an additional 161,609 shares during the last quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc lifted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 25.7% during the second quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 12,471,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,363,957,000 after purchasing an additional 2,549,030 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new position in Capital One Financial during the second quarter worth about $874,947,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its position in Capital One Financial by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 7,041,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $770,095,000 after purchasing an additional 48,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Capital One Financial by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,972,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $760,601,000 after buying an additional 134,252 shares during the last quarter. 90.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

Insider Activity at Capital One Financial

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 39,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $5,168,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 43,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,614,180. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Capital One Financial news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 3,891 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.88, for a total transaction of $392,524.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,848,412 shares in the company, valued at $388,227,802.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 39,760 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $5,168,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,614,180. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 99,538 shares of company stock valued at $12,083,142. Company insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on COF. HSBC started coverage on Capital One Financial in a report on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $84.00 target price for the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on Capital One Financial from $130.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $112.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $131.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $106.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Capital One Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.15.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on COF

Capital One Financial Price Performance

Capital One Financial stock opened at $127.80 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $107.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.60, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Capital One Financial Co. has a one year low of $83.93 and a one year high of $132.14.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $4.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.35 by $1.10. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 11.43% and a return on equity of 9.77%. The firm had revenue of $9.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Co. will post 12.74 EPS for the current year.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th were given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.03%.

Capital One Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.