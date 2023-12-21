Kentucky Retirement Systems Invests $15.24 Million in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 459,472 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,241,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PFE. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in Pfizer by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 41,136 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,394,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 22.8% in the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 394,351 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,081,000 after purchasing an additional 73,269 shares in the last quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 71.2% during the third quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY now owns 194,235 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,443,000 after buying an additional 80,761 shares during the period. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Pfizer by 32.9% in the 3rd quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,559 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $748,000 after buying an additional 5,579 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Stock Down 1.9 %

PFE opened at $27.63 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.92 and a 200-day moving average of $33.81. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.76 and a fifty-two week high of $52.16. The company has a market capitalization of $155.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.61.

Pfizer Increases Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.15. Pfizer had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 16.72%. The firm had revenue of $13.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.77 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 26th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 25th. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.08%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 89.62%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Scott Gottlieb purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.47 per share, for a total transaction of $79,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $238,230. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PFE shares. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Pfizer from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Pfizer from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Pfizer from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pfizer has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.35.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

