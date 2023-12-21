Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Takes $1.36 Million Position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new stake in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 23,208 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,362,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 53.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 164 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortinet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortinet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Fortinet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in Fortinet by 20.4% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 430 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $73.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fortinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Fortinet in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Twenty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fortinet currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.68.

Fortinet Trading Down 0.5 %

FTNT stock opened at $57.45 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.38, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.36. Fortinet, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.12 and a 52 week high of $81.24. The company has a market capitalization of $44.12 billion, a PE ratio of 39.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.05.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Fortinet had a net margin of 22.25% and a return on equity of 3,361.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director William H. Neukom acquired 664 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $52.62 per share, for a total transaction of $34,939.68. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 293,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,419,817.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director William H. Neukom bought 664 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $52.62 per share, with a total value of $34,939.68. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 293,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,419,817.42. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 25,885 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.29, for a total transaction of $1,327,641.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,907,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,533,930,953.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 72,148 shares of company stock worth $3,777,673 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 17.54% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and networking solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

See Also

