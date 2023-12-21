Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Takes $1.22 Million Position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new stake in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 10,948 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,224,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 2.2% during the third quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 9,106 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,018,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 80.7% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 271 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in Agilent Technologies by 33.4% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 606,780 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $71,433,000 after buying an additional 151,878 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its position in Agilent Technologies by 30.5% in the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 2,169 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in Agilent Technologies by 2.0% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 43,691 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,044,000 after buying an additional 844 shares during the last quarter.

Agilent Technologies Price Performance

Agilent Technologies stock opened at $138.18 on Thursday. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $96.80 and a 52 week high of $159.59. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $40.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.82, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.10.

Agilent Technologies Increases Dividend

Agilent Technologies ( NYSE:A Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 20th. The medical research company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 28.24% and a net margin of 18.15%. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.236 per share. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. This is a boost from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 29th. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 21.38%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Henrik Ancher-Jensen sold 26,331 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.36, for a total transaction of $3,643,157.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 82,504 shares in the company, valued at $11,415,253.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Agilent Technologies news, SVP Henrik Ancher-Jensen sold 26,331 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.36, for a total transaction of $3,643,157.16. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 82,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,415,253.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 2,751 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $357,630.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 306,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,806,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 93,049 shares of company stock worth $12,328,032 over the last ninety days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Agilent Technologies from $128.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Agilent Technologies from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Bank of America downgraded Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Agilent Technologies from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Agilent Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.47.

Agilent Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

Featured Stories

