Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Purchases Shares of 20,987 Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 20,987 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,160,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,529 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $756,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,098 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 83.3% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 904 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 924 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. 85.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE FIS opened at $58.88 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $34.89 billion, a PE ratio of -1.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.90. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a one year low of $46.91 and a one year high of $79.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $54.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.75.

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The information technology services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.65). The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.65 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 180.32% and a positive return on equity of 13.89%. Analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently -5.08%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FIS shares. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $79.00 to $71.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Barclays upgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Monday, September 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fidelity National Information Services currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.00.

In related news, Director Ellen R. Alemany acquired 855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $53.00 per share, with a total value of $45,315.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,598 shares in the company, valued at $243,694. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for financial institutions and businesses worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Merchant Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Banking Solutions segment provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; electronic funds transfer and network; card and retail payment; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

