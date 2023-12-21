Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Purchases New Position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,583 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,148,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in United Rentals by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,179,328 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,905,379,000 after buying an additional 186,931 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of United Rentals by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,383,296 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,506,819,000 after purchasing an additional 43,715 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of United Rentals by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,309,103 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,028,402,000 after purchasing an additional 358,743 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of United Rentals by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,109,218 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $939,382,000 after purchasing an additional 192,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of United Rentals by 2,080.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,850,311 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,081,000 after purchasing an additional 1,765,460 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on URI shares. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of United Rentals from $490.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of United Rentals in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $494.00 to $591.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group downgraded shares of United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $504.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, KeyCorp downgraded shares of United Rentals from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $474.08.

United Rentals Trading Down 2.8 %

NYSE:URI opened at $558.27 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.19, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.82. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $464.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $451.73. United Rentals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $325.15 and a 12 month high of $582.63.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The construction company reported $11.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.32 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 17.15% and a return on equity of 37.00%. The business’s revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $9.27 earnings per share. Analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 41.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th were given a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 7th. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio is 17.16%.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

