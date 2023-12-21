Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Makes New Investment in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 23,208 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,362,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Fortinet by 6.6% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 663 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Fortinet by 5.2% in the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 863 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Fortinet by 6.1% in the first quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 867 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Fortinet by 53.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 164 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Fortinet by 3.7% in the first quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 1,872 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortinet alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on shares of Fortinet from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. DZ Bank initiated coverage on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna initiated coverage on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Friday, December 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Twenty analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.68.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director William H. Neukom bought 664 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $52.62 per share, with a total value of $34,939.68. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 293,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,419,817.42. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director William H. Neukom bought 664 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $52.62 per share, with a total value of $34,939.68. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 293,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,419,817.42. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 25,885 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.29, for a total transaction of $1,327,641.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,907,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,533,930,953.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 72,148 shares of company stock worth $3,777,673 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 17.54% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of Fortinet stock opened at $57.45 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $44.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.62, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.38. Fortinet, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.12 and a 12-month high of $81.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $54.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.36.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Fortinet had a net margin of 22.25% and a return on equity of 3,361.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fortinet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and networking solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.