Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Makes New $1.45 Million Investment in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 15,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,446,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CCI. Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new position in shares of Crown Castle in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,239,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Crown Castle by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,257 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Grassi Investment Management lifted its position in Crown Castle by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Grassi Investment Management now owns 67,028 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,403 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Crown Castle by 11.2% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,879,000 after purchasing an additional 4,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 48.8% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 11,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 3,818 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Crown Castle alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.16, for a total transaction of $171,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 10,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,145,595.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on CCI. Raymond James lowered their target price on Crown Castle from $126.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $140.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Crown Castle in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. HSBC began coverage on shares of Crown Castle in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Crown Castle from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $125.53.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CCI

Crown Castle Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of CCI opened at $114.44 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28. The stock has a market cap of $49.63 billion, a PE ratio of 31.97, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.75. Crown Castle Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.72 and a 1 year high of $153.98.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($1.08). Crown Castle had a return on equity of 21.85% and a net margin of 21.93%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.85 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Crown Castle Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a $1.565 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.47%. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 174.86%.

About Crown Castle

(Free Report)

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 85,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.