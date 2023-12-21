Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Invests $1.40 Million in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 18,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,402,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ADM. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 63,476.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 7,555,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,885,000 after acquiring an additional 7,543,508 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 4th quarter worth about $525,111,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 1st quarter worth about $58,266,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,965,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,820,923,000 after acquiring an additional 3,391,054 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,684,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,090,076,000 after acquiring an additional 2,733,532 shares during the period. 77.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ADM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com cut shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $87.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.80.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Stock Down 4.4 %

Shares of NYSE:ADM opened at $70.68 on Thursday. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a one year low of $69.31 and a one year high of $96.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of $73.30 and a 200-day moving average of $76.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $37.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 0.82.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.10. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 4.05% and a return on equity of 16.63%. The company had revenue of $21.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.86 EPS. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.07%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

