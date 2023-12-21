Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Invests $1.13 Million in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 8,671 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,125,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PPG. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in PPG Industries by 51.9% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 5,991 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $797,000 after buying an additional 2,048 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in PPG Industries by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 23,667 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,099,000 after buying an additional 3,025 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in PPG Industries during the 1st quarter worth $619,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in PPG Industries by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,180,199 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,645,019,000 after buying an additional 252,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in PPG Industries by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 19,480 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,553,000 after buying an additional 1,283 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PPG has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays raised PPG Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on PPG Industries in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on PPG Industries from $154.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on PPG Industries from $172.00 to $166.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.44.

PPG Industries Stock Performance

PPG opened at $146.32 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $134.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $138.01. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $120.32 and a 1 year high of $152.89. The company has a market capitalization of $34.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.13. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 23.51% and a net margin of 7.84%. The firm had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.66 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PPG Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th were paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 43.55%.

PPG Industries Profile

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

