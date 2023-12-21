Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Buys New Shares in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,369 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,378,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 31,031 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,577,000 after acquiring an additional 3,706 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 94,001 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,757,000 after acquiring an additional 4,382 shares during the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line in the 3rd quarter worth $400,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line in the 1st quarter worth $257,000. Finally, Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI bought a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line in the 2nd quarter worth $45,343,000. Institutional investors own 72.14% of the company’s stock.

In other Old Dominion Freight Line news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 24,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.59, for a total value of $9,413,219.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 766,754 shares in the company, valued at $299,486,444.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 24,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.59, for a total value of $9,413,219.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 766,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $299,486,444.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.15, for a total transaction of $4,681,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 801,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $312,511,710.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ODFL stock opened at $402.03 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $392.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $390.31. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 52 week low of $277.49 and a 52 week high of $438.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.87 billion, a PE ratio of 35.77, a P/E/G ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 21.16% and a return on equity of 32.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 11.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.23%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $416.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $471.00 to $473.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $450.00 to $420.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $425.00 to $405.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $447.00 to $461.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Old Dominion Freight Line has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $394.95.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

