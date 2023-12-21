Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday morning.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Kamada in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kamada from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th.

Kamada Stock Performance

NASDAQ KMDA opened at $5.97 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.88 and a 200-day moving average of $5.12. The stock has a market cap of $267.58 million, a PE ratio of 45.93 and a beta of 0.97. Kamada has a 52-week low of $3.72 and a 52-week high of $6.35.

Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The biotechnology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $37.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.54 million. Kamada had a net margin of 4.07% and a return on equity of 5.93%. As a group, analysts predict that Kamada will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kamada

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new stake in Kamada in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Kamada by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 645,418 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,395,000 after purchasing an additional 7,368 shares during the period. Meitav Investment House Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Kamada by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 76,835 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 11,284 shares during the period. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Kamada during the 3rd quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kamada by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,021,668 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,456,000 after purchasing an additional 14,625 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.08% of the company’s stock.

About Kamada



Kamada Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides plasma-derived protein therapeutics. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Distribution. The company offers WINRHO SDF for immune thrombocytopenic purpura and suppression of rhesus isoimmunization; HEPAGAM B for prevention of hepatitis B recurrence liver transplants and post-exposure prophylaxis; VARIZIG for post exposure prophylaxis of varicella; and GLASSIA for intravenous AATD.

Featured Stories

