Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 4,213 PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 4,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $714,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Clean Yield Group raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 7.6% in the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 11,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,916,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. Baker Boyer National Bank raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 46.1% in the third quarter. Baker Boyer National Bank now owns 2,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the third quarter worth $8,119,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the third quarter worth $18,184,000. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in PepsiCo by 0.8% during the third quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 46,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,823,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at PepsiCo

In related news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 48,388 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.65, for a total transaction of $8,063,860.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,102,889.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PEP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays upped their price objective on PepsiCo from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com upgraded PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. DZ Bank upgraded PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $187.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on PepsiCo from $206.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $186.93.

PepsiCo Stock Performance

NASDAQ PEP opened at $165.69 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $227.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $165.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $175.47. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $155.83 and a twelve month high of $196.88.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 10th. The company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $23.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.41 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.28% and a net margin of 9.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.265 per share. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is presently 84.33%.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Recommended Stories

