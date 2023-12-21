JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) Receives Consensus Rating of “Reduce” from Brokerages

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Reduce” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and eight have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.50.

JELD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on JELD-WEN from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on JELD-WEN from $17.50 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on JELD-WEN from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on JELD-WEN from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on JELD-WEN from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th.

Shares of NYSE JELD opened at $18.54 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.67 and its 200-day moving average is $15.23. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 2.40. JELD-WEN has a twelve month low of $9.00 and a twelve month high of $19.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. JELD-WEN had a return on equity of 19.74% and a net margin of 2.75%. JELD-WEN’s quarterly revenue was down 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that JELD-WEN will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of JELD-WEN by 4.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,790,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,442,000 after purchasing an additional 344,435 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in JELD-WEN by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 44,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 6,888 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in JELD-WEN during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $861,000. Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in JELD-WEN by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 22,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 4,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in JELD-WEN by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,471,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,660,000 after purchasing an additional 237,864 shares in the last quarter. 92.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of doors, windows, and related products. It designs, produces, and distributes interior and exterior doors, wood, vinyl, aluminum windows, and related products for construction, repair, and remodeling of residential homes and non-residential buildings.

