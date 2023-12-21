Jefferies Financial Group Upgrades Equifax (NYSE:EFX) to Buy

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $315.00 price objective on the credit services provider’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $200.00.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on EFX. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Equifax from $204.00 to $196.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Equifax from $173.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Equifax from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Equifax from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Equifax in a research note on Monday, November 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $243.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $233.31.

Shares of NYSE EFX opened at $237.78 on Monday. Equifax has a 1 year low of $159.95 and a 1 year high of $252.60. The firm has a market cap of $29.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.35, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $200.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $205.27.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The credit services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by ($0.02). Equifax had a return on equity of 19.15% and a net margin of 10.15%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Equifax will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th were paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. Equifax’s payout ratio is currently 36.97%.

In other Equifax news, Director Melissa D. Smith acquired 914 shares of Equifax stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $166.27 per share, for a total transaction of $151,970.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $263,704.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Equifax news, Director Melissa D. Smith acquired 914 shares of Equifax stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $166.27 per share, for a total transaction of $151,970.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $263,704.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.58, for a total value of $1,166,060.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 63,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,496,372.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EFX. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Equifax during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its holdings in Equifax by 273.3% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 112 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in Equifax during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in Equifax by 118.5% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 142 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Equifax during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. 98.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

