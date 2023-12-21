Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) Stock Rating Upgraded by Piper Sandler

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $91.00 price target on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $72.00. Piper Sandler’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 23.01% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Itron from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Itron in a research report on Monday, September 11th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Itron in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Roth Mkm initiated coverage on Itron in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Itron in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.45.

Get Itron alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ITRI

Itron Trading Down 0.4 %

Itron stock opened at $73.98 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.82. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of 45.39, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.36. Itron has a 52 week low of $49.19 and a 52 week high of $79.99.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $560.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.78 million. Itron had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 3.62%. Equities research analysts forecast that Itron will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Itron by 2.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,668,071 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $343,372,000 after acquiring an additional 142,564 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in Itron by 98,060.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,337,460 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $240,631,000 after purchasing an additional 3,334,060 shares during the last quarter. Amundi raised its position in Itron by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 2,600,319 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $133,785,000 after purchasing an additional 401,394 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Itron by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,487,608 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $107,255,000 after purchasing an additional 143,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its position in Itron by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 1,017,520 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $56,421,000 after purchasing an additional 181,180 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.12% of the company’s stock.

Itron Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage operations in the energy, water, and smart city space worldwide. It operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Itron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.