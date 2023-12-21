iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA) Shares Sold by Patten Group Inc.

Patten Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA – Free Report) by 11.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,579 shares of the company’s stock after selling 714 shares during the quarter. Patten Group Inc. owned 0.08% of iShares GNMA Bond ETF worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 58.1% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in iShares GNMA Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $161,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp boosted its holdings in iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 4,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the period.

iShares GNMA Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF stock opened at $44.15 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.17 and a 200 day moving average of $42.75. iShares GNMA Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $40.33 and a 12 month high of $45.38.

iShares GNMA Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares GNMA Bond ETF

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.1301 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th.

The iShares GNMA Bond ETF (GNMA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. GNMA Bond index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US mortgage pass-through securities issued by Government National Mortgage Association (GNMA), with 30- or 15-year maturities. GNMA was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

