iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Purchased by Violich Capital Management Inc.

Violich Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 39.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,752 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $752,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 53,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,922,000 after acquiring an additional 1,466 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $983,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.6% in the third quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 19.5% in the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Finally, Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY now owns 2,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $897,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $470.14 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $446.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $444.77. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $376.49 and a 12 month high of $479.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $363.72 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

