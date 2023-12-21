iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) is Fifth Third Securities Inc.’s 6th Largest Position

Fifth Third Securities Inc. decreased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,212 shares of the company’s stock after selling 244 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for 2.9% of Fifth Third Securities Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Fifth Third Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $27,271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TrueWealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Sara Bay Financial increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 1,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Ridge Investment Management increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 1,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $470.14 on Thursday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $376.49 and a fifty-two week high of $479.08. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $446.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $444.77. The company has a market cap of $363.72 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.