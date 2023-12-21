International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Receives $150.00 Average PT from Brokerages

International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $150.00.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on IBM. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on International Business Machines from $188.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Bank of America upped their price objective on International Business Machines from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. StockNews.com raised International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on International Business Machines from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th.

IBM opened at $160.05 on Friday. International Business Machines has a 12 month low of $120.55 and a 12 month high of $166.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.23, a PEG ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $151.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $144.28.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $14.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.73 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 38.51% and a net margin of 11.32%. International Business Machines’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.81 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that International Business Machines will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 9th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th were paid a $1.66 dividend. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is presently 88.06%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in International Business Machines during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in International Business Machines during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new position in International Business Machines during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 971.4% during the third quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 225 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.16% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

