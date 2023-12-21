Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) Receives $162.40 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $162.40.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on IBP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Installed Building Products from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $199.00 in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Installed Building Products from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Installed Building Products from $178.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Installed Building Products from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Installed Building Products from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, November 9th.

Get Installed Building Products alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on IBP

Installed Building Products Stock Down 0.9 %

IBP opened at $181.92 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $138.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $136.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 3.08. Installed Building Products has a twelve month low of $84.02 and a twelve month high of $188.30. The firm has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.81, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.85.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The construction company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.37. Installed Building Products had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 49.76%. The business had revenue of $706.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $718.21 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Installed Building Products will post 9.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Installed Building Products Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Installed Building Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.10%.

Insider Activity at Installed Building Products

In related news, insider William Jeffrey Hire sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.62, for a total value of $823,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,972,973.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 17.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Installed Building Products

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Installed Building Products by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,454,884 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $507,990,000 after buying an additional 405,604 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Installed Building Products by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,836,175 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $239,629,000 after buying an additional 329,661 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Installed Building Products by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,406,928 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $118,871,000 after buying an additional 4,335 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Installed Building Products by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 959,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $134,413,000 after buying an additional 34,570 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Installed Building Products by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 761,727 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $106,763,000 after buying an additional 7,856 shares during the period. 82.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Installed Building Products Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. The company offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Installed Building Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Installed Building Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.