Insperity (NYSE:NSP) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Insperity (NYSE:NSP – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Monday morning.

Insperity Stock Performance

Shares of Insperity stock opened at $115.59 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.44. Insperity has a twelve month low of $93.56 and a twelve month high of $131.09. The stock has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s fifty day moving average is $108.95 and its 200 day moving average is $107.99.

Get Insperity alerts:

Insperity (NYSE:NSP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.58. Insperity had a net margin of 2.97% and a return on equity of 177.45%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Insperity will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

Insperity Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 18th. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th were issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 1st. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.25%.

In other Insperity news, Director Richard G. Rawson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.50, for a total value of $587,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 84,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,945,552.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Paul J. Sarvadi sold 17,386 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.45, for a total transaction of $1,798,581.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 501,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,895,692.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard G. Rawson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.50, for a total transaction of $587,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 84,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,945,552.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,886 shares of company stock worth $4,685,372 in the last quarter. Insiders own 5.61% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Insperity by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 10,484 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,247,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Insperity by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,711 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,036,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in Insperity by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 4,002 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Insperity by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 9,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $966,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Insperity by 29.2% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 522 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. 91.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insperity Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses. It offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions that include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Insperity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insperity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.