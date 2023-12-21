Insider Selling: Vacasa, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCSA) Major Shareholder Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Vacasa, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCSA – Get Free Report) major shareholder Mossytree Inc. sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.52, for a total transaction of $37,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $285,805.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Mossytree Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 15th, Mossytree Inc. sold 5,000 shares of Vacasa stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.27, for a total transaction of $36,350.00.

On Wednesday, December 6th, Mossytree Inc. sold 5,000 shares of Vacasa stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.81, for a total transaction of $39,050.00.

On Monday, December 4th, Mossytree Inc. sold 5,000 shares of Vacasa stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.10, for a total transaction of $40,500.00.

On Thursday, November 30th, Mossytree Inc. sold 5,000 shares of Vacasa stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.78, for a total transaction of $38,900.00.

On Friday, November 17th, Mossytree Inc. sold 411 shares of Vacasa stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $3,288.00.

On Wednesday, November 15th, Mossytree Inc. sold 5,000 shares of Vacasa stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.40, for a total transaction of $42,000.00.

Vacasa Trading Up 1.4 %

NASDAQ:VCSA opened at $8.11 on Thursday. Vacasa, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.75 and a 1 year high of $39.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $180.53 million, a PE ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 0.85.

Institutional Trading of Vacasa

Vacasa ( NASDAQ:VCSA ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $18.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.98 by $17.45. Vacasa had a negative net margin of 36.10% and a positive return on equity of 81.45%. The firm had revenue of $379.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $351.74 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Vacasa, Inc. will post -27.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Vacasa by 339.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 3,817 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vacasa by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 40,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 7,334 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in Vacasa during the 1st quarter valued at about $83,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Vacasa during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vacasa during the 1st quarter valued at about $91,000. 36.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Vacasa from $30.00 to $15.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th.

Vacasa Company Profile

Vacasa, Inc operates vacation rental management platform in North America, Belize, and Costa Rica. The company enables guests to search, discover, and book its properties on Vacasa.com and the Vacasa Guest App. It also provides services to buy and sell vacation homes through its network of real estate agents.

Featured Stories

