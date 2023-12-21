Insider Selling: Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY) Major Shareholder Sells $64,000,000.00 in Stock

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY – Get Free Report) major shareholder Sca Horus Holdings, Llc sold 4,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $64,000,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,392,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $182,279,952. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Sun Country Airlines Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SNCY opened at $15.93 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $862.29 million, a PE ratio of 12.85 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.77. Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.39 and a 52-week high of $23.80.

Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $248.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.34 million. Sun Country Airlines had a return on equity of 15.58% and a net margin of 7.16%. The business’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. Analysts forecast that Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sun Country Airlines

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SNCY. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. bought a new position in shares of Sun Country Airlines in the first quarter worth about $386,066,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Sun Country Airlines by 141.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,924,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,020,000 after buying an additional 2,881,426 shares during the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. bought a new position in Sun Country Airlines during the second quarter valued at approximately $59,390,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Sun Country Airlines by 52.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,625,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,493,000 after buying an additional 1,242,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Sun Country Airlines by 72.4% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,111,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,488,000 after buying an additional 887,008 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research firms recently commented on SNCY. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Sun Country Airlines from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Sun Country Airlines from $25.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Susquehanna cut their price target on Sun Country Airlines from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. TheStreet lowered Sun Country Airlines from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Sun Country Airlines from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.00.

Sun Country Airlines Company Profile

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc, an air carrier company, operates scheduled service, charter, and cargo businesses in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. The company serves leisure and visiting friends and relatives passengers, and charter customers; and provides crew, maintenance, and insurance services to amazon.com services, Inc with flights to destinations in Canada, Mexico, Central America, and the Caribbean.

Featured Stories

