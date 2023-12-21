Insider Selling: Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) SVP Sells $10,646,706.60 in Stock

Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Free Report) SVP Thomas J. Ward sold 36,780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.47, for a total transaction of $10,646,706.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 48,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,092,557.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Snap-on Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE SNA opened at $284.09 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Snap-on Incorporated has a 12 month low of $220.21 and a 12 month high of $297.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.99 billion, a PE ratio of 15.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $269.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $269.92.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The company reported $4.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.44 by $0.07. Snap-on had a net margin of 21.21% and a return on equity of 21.20%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.14 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Snap-on Incorporated will post 18.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Snap-on Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of Snap-on

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were issued a $1.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 20th. This is a positive change from Snap-on’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is 40.39%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SNA. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in shares of Snap-on by 96.3% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Snap-on by 57.3% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in Snap-on by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its position in Snap-on by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peoples Bank KS purchased a new stake in Snap-on during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. 83.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SNA. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Snap-on from $328.00 to $336.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 29th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $324.00 price target on shares of Snap-on in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Snap-on in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $298.17.

About Snap-on

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

