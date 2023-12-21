Insider Selling: Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) CFO Sells 1,210 Shares of Stock

Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR – Get Free Report) CFO Pete Godbole sold 1,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.97, for a total transaction of $56,833.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 45,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,153,762.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

On Friday, December 15th, Pete Godbole sold 3,996 shares of Smartsheet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.20, for a total transaction of $180,619.20.

Shares of NYSE SMAR opened at $46.50 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.45. Smartsheet Inc has a 52 week low of $34.78 and a 52 week high of $52.81.

Smartsheet ( NYSE:SMAR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $245.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.36 million. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 15.15% and a negative return on equity of 23.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.30) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Smartsheet Inc will post -0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SMAR shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Smartsheet in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.13.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 0.5% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 55,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,229,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Delphia USA Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 4.0% in the first quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 7,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 1.9% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 17,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 2.5% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 13,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Smartsheet by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 75,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,968,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

