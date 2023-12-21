Insider Selling: Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) EVP Sells 436 Shares of Stock

Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACKGet Free Report) EVP Ryan Lee Ostrom sold 436 shares of Jack in the Box stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.08, for a total value of $36,222.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,585,000.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Ryan Lee Ostrom also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Tuesday, November 21st, Ryan Lee Ostrom sold 1,655 shares of Jack in the Box stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.01, for a total value of $112,556.55.

Jack in the Box Price Performance

Shares of JACK opened at $80.83 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.83, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.73. Jack in the Box Inc. has a one year low of $60.43 and a one year high of $99.56. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.78.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACKGet Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The restaurant operator reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $372.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $372.48 million. Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 17.71% and a net margin of 7.73%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Jack in the Box Inc. will post 6.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jack in the Box Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 13th. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio is 27.94%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on JACK shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Jack in the Box from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Jack in the Box from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Jack in the Box from $95.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Jack in the Box in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Jack in the Box from $93.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.56.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Jack in the Box during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 102.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 468 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 45.8% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 621 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jack in the Box in the 3rd quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.79% of the company’s stock.

About Jack in the Box

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box and Del Taco quick-service restaurants in the United States. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

