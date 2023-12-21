Insider Selling: GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB) Director Sells 625 Shares of Stock

GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report) Director Mark Porter sold 625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.41, for a total value of $39,006.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $602,630.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Mark Porter also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 15th, Mark Porter sold 746 shares of GitLab stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total value of $47,744.00.

GitLab Price Performance

NASDAQ:GTLB opened at $61.76 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $49.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.51. GitLab Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.24 and a 12 month high of $67.55.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GitLab ( NASDAQ:GTLB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, December 4th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $149.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.54 million. GitLab had a negative return on equity of 19.66% and a negative net margin of 79.11%. GitLab’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.33) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that GitLab Inc. will post -0.89 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on GTLB shares. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on GitLab from $52.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on GitLab from $65.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on GitLab from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. UBS Group upped their price target on GitLab from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on GitLab from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, GitLab has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.80.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GitLab

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GTLB. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of GitLab by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of GitLab by 80.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 603 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Pursue Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of GitLab by 1.2% during the third quarter. Pursue Wealth Partners LLC now owns 23,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of GitLab by 5.7% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 5,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of GitLab by 9.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 5,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.15% of the company’s stock.

GitLab Company Profile

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

