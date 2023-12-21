Insider Selling: Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) Chairman Sells $24,147,644.16 in Stock

Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 313,728 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.97, for a total transaction of $24,147,644.16. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 199,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,351,512.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Best Buy Trading Down 2.4 %

BBY opened at $75.62 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.30 and a 12 month high of $93.32. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.51.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The technology retailer reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.10. Best Buy had a net margin of 2.93% and a return on equity of 49.13%. The firm had revenue of $9.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.38 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Best Buy Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 12th will be paid a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 11th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.87%. Best Buy’s payout ratio is currently 63.45%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. TheStreet lowered shares of Best Buy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $85.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.07.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Best Buy

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new position in shares of Best Buy during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Best Buy during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Best Buy by 549.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 357 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of Best Buy during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in shares of Best Buy by 90.6% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 385 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. 76.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Best Buy

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

