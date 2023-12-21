Insider Buying: Perspective Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CATX) Insider Acquires 135,006 Shares of Stock

Perspective Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CATX – Get Free Report) insider Markus Puhlmann purchased 135,006 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of 0.27 per share, for a total transaction of 36,451.62. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 635,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately 171,451.62. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Markus Puhlmann also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 18th, Markus Puhlmann purchased 60,419 shares of Perspective Therapeutics stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of 0.26 per share, for a total transaction of 15,708.94.

Perspective Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of CATX opened at 0.34 on Thursday. Perspective Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of 0.21 and a 1 year high of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Perspective Therapeutics ( NYSEAMERICAN:CATX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported -0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of -0.04. The business had revenue of 2.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 2.20 million. Perspective Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 22.80% and a negative net margin of 302.70%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Perspective Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Jonestrading started coverage on Perspective Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1.40 price target on the stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Perspective Therapeutics

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wealth Effects LLC bought a new position in shares of Perspective Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Perspective Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Creative Planning bought a new position in Perspective Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Perspective Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Perspective Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $157,000. Institutional investors own 23.20% of the company’s stock.

Perspective Therapeutics Company Profile

Perspective Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells isotope-based medical products and devices for the treatment of cancer and other malignant diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers CS-1 Cesium-131 brachytherapy seeds for the treatment of prostate, brain, lung, head and neck, gynecological, pelvic/abdominal, and colorectal cancers.

Further Reading

