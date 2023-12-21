Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Inovio Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ INO opened at $0.39 on Wednesday. Inovio Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.32 and a 1 year high of $1.99. The firm has a market cap of $105.43 million, a P/E ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.44.
Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $0.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.18 million. Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 84.52% and a negative net margin of 19,271.31%. On average, research analysts predict that Inovio Pharmaceuticals will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Inovio Pharmaceuticals
Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of DNA medicines to treat and protect people from diseases associated with human papillomavirus (HPV), cancer, and infectious diseases. Its DNA medicines platform uses precisely designed SynCon that identify and optimize the DNA sequence of the target antigen, as well as CELLECTRA smart devices technology that facilitates delivery of the DNA plasmids.
