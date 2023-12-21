Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. Plans Dividend of $0.13 (OTCMKTS:INGXF)

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:INGXF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, December 20th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.1309 per share on Monday, January 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th.

Innergex Renewable Energy Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of OTCMKTS INGXF opened at $6.78 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.66. Innergex Renewable Energy has a 1-year low of $6.09 and a 1-year high of $13.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.80 and its 200-day moving average is $8.41.

Get Innergex Renewable Energy alerts:

Innergex Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:INGXF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $206.54 million for the quarter. Innergex Renewable Energy had a negative return on equity of 1.33% and a negative net margin of 3.08%.

Innergex Renewable Energy Company Profile

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer in Canada, the United States, France, and Chile. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates hydroelectric facilities, and wind and solar farms, as well as energy storage facilities. The company operates through three segments: Hydroelectric Power Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Innergex Renewable Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innergex Renewable Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.