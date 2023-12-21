Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) Announces $0.55 Quarterly Dividend

Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 14th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.55 per share by the bank on Friday, January 5th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 22nd.

Independent Bank has increased its dividend by an average of 5.7% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 12 years. Independent Bank has a dividend payout ratio of 46.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Independent Bank to earn $4.71 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 46.7%.

Shares of NASDAQ:INDB opened at $64.82 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 11.08 and a beta of 0.89. Independent Bank has a 1-year low of $43.28 and a 1-year high of $85.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is $54.88 and its 200-day moving average is $52.83.

Independent Bank ( NASDAQ:INDB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The bank reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $183.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.19 million. Independent Bank had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 29.16%. Sell-side analysts predict that Independent Bank will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on INDB. StockNews.com began coverage on Independent Bank in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Seaport Res Ptn raised Independent Bank from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, TheStreet raised Independent Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th.

In related news, Director John J. Morrissey sold 2,000 shares of Independent Bank stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.59, for a total transaction of $109,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $627,348.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Jeffrey J. Tengel acquired 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $48.58 per share, for a total transaction of $102,018.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 24,048 shares in the company, valued at $1,168,251.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John J. Morrissey sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.59, for a total value of $109,180.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $627,348.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Independent Bank by 12.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 41,709 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,407,000 after purchasing an additional 4,461 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Independent Bank by 65.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,399 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 2,534 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Independent Bank by 1.3% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,404 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Independent Bank by 54.9% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 24,416 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,995,000 after purchasing an additional 8,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Independent Bank by 13.4% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 159,365 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,019,000 after purchasing an additional 18,854 shares during the last quarter. 80.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses primarily in Massachusetts. It accepts interest checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as demand deposits and time certificates of deposit.

